Members of the Technical University Teachers’ Association (TUTAG), Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) chapter, are resisting attempts by the university’s governing board to impose what they call a “foreigner” as a Vice Chancellor of the school.

The local chapter argues they have equally competent and experienced individuals to steer the affairs of the university.

On Tuesday morning, lecturers at the school converged on the university campus to register their displeasure over the supposed imposition.

Clad in red and black apparel, the senior academic members of the university wielded placards with the inscription, #VC_INTERNALMOVEMENT, while palm trees at the school’s administration block were decorated in red cloth.

The disagreement has since plunged the quest to appoint a new head of the university into uncertainty as the current Vice-Chancellor ends his tenure in September this year.

Sources at the university indicate that the governing board of the university is holding a crunch meeting to resolve the impasse.

Presently, Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, a Chemical Engineer, is the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He was appointed to office in 2019 together with three other officials as the governing council of the university.

The Statutes of the University stipulate that the Vice Chancellor has an individual renewable tenure of four years, while the Pro-Vice Chancellor has three years.

Established as Kumasi Technical Institute in 1954, the KsTU is one of Ghana’s foremost technical universities, presently holding the status as the best technical university in the country.

