Management of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU) has rescinded an initial decision to defer the programmes of students who failed to register their courses for the current academic semester.

A total of 648 students were asked by the University’s management to defer their programmes after missing out on several opportunities to register their courses.

However, the Academic Board of the University at its Emergency Meeting on Monday resolved to conduct special examinations for the affected students after the ongoing second-semester exams are concluded.

The Board insists affected students who have paid their fees in full and appropriate penalties shall only qualify to sit for the special examinations.

All affected students have therefore been directed to write their details to the Heads of the Departments for consideration by Tuesday, 22nd August 2023.

The management, meanwhile, says the modalities for the Special Examinations will be communicated in due course to the students.

Acting University Relations Officer, Joshua Appiah, further advised students to thoroughly ensure their online registration is reflected duly on the portal to avoid recurrence of such events.

He also admonished the students to instill the habit of registering courses at the beginning of the semester.

Meanwhile, the affected students have welcomed the new development, they are unhappy with the psychological and emotional impact of the earlier decision.

