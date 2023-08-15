Over one hundred trucks loaded with onions are locked up in the border town between Benin and Niger following the border closure.
The action was taken on the orders of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in opposing the military takeover in Niger.
Onion traders in Ghana have so far lost close to forty million cedis as trucks carting their onions are locked up in Niger.
