Deputy Railways Development Minister, Kwaku Asante Boateng, has stated reasons why he ditched the campaign team of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to support former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

In a statement, he clarified that his decision was made because some members of Dr Bawumia’s team disrespected him.

He added that he “unreservedly and wholeheartedly accept the apology rendered to me by the Head of Communication of the Campaign Team of His Excellency the Vice President, Nana Akomea, and by some other members of his Team.”

Below is his statement:

My attention has been drawn to several newspapers and social media publications regarding my declaration in support of Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP].

Inasmuch as I admit to making that declaration on Monday 7th August 2023, I wish to point out that some of the publications in the print and electronic media are false and malicious, and do not reflect the exact statement I made, and its import thereof.

Some of these publications suggest that the declaration was as a result of the fact that, the Vice President, His Excellency Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, disrespected me. I wish to put on record that I never said the Vice President disrespected me.

Rather, I bemoaned the continuous disrespect shown to me by some members of his team.

I wish to state categorically that I have a very good relationship with His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and that His Excellency has on no occasion, shown any sign of disrespect to me, both in government and as a member of the NPP, throughout the period of my association with him, spanning from 2007 to date.

I accordingly wish to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, for any inconvenience that those false and malicious publications might have caused to his integrity and personality as the second gentleman of the land.

I, therefore, entreat the general public, especially, members of our great party, the New Patriotic Party, to disregard such malicious publications.

On this note, I also wish to unreservedly and wholeheartedly accept the apology rendered to me by the Head of Communication of the Campaign Team of His Excellency the Vice President, Hon. Nana Akomea, and by some other members of his Team.

I thank you all for indulging me.

KWAKU ASANTE-BOATENG (MP)

DEPUTY MINISTER FOR RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT

ALSO READ: