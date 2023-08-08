Deputy Railways Development Minister, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the camp of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the manner in which some members of the camp snubbed him during a campaign visit to constituencies in the Asante Akyem area leaves much to be desired.

This development comes in the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

During the campaign visit, the Deputy Minister revealed that “when Vice President Dr Bawumia came to Asankare, we decided to go welcome him and some members of his team, none of them greeted me when I extended a hand.”

Kwaku Asante-Boateng, Deputy Railways Minister

The Member of Parliament for the Asante Akyem South Constituency says he is hurt by the actions of the Bawumia camp who, he suspects, saw him as an outlier.

“You can’t disrespect me and expect me to join your campaign,” he told the gathering in the Ashanti Region.

He has, thus, announced his loyalty to former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, describing him as a brother.

