Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has broken his silence after being involved in an accident which almost claimed his life.

The incident occurred on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region while the MP was returning home from a funeral in his constituency on Saturday evening.

Narrating the horrifying experience on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Akandoh said he is still in shock and cannot wrap his head around how the incident happened.

According to him, it was three series of accidents which they had to choose from.

“I was coming from the constituency to catch up a flight to Accra. Just a few distance from Nyinahin, the car in front of us abruptly pulled a brake and my driver veered off in an attempt to avoid it and in the process, there was an oncoming pickup which the driver also managed to dodge.

“Unfortunately, there was a Sprinter heading towards us and despite several attempts to dodge, the Sprinter was also coming in the same direction and we both collided on the side of the road,” he narrated.

The lawmaker stated he is, however, grateful to God for sparing his life and the other people who were with him despite the many false reports being carried out about the incident.

“It is never true the driver made an overtaking. That is falsehood so I will appeal to Ghanaians to stop the speculation,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the MP has expressed appreciation to the people of Nyinahin for the help they offered and also to Ghanaians for the prayers which he said he believes has sustained them.

ALSO READ: