Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel International, recently shared his thoughts on polygamy and divorce, stating that the Bible doesn’t outrightly oppose these practices.

According to him, he believes they are a part of human nature and can find some support within the Bible.

Dr Heward-Mills pointed out that even in nature, many animals have multiple partners, suggesting that this might align with the idea of polygamy.

Additionally, he referred to the Bible’s mention of nature as a teacher and used examples like goats and dogs to illustrate his point.

The renowned man of God didn’t shy away from discussing this, and he also mentioned historical figures and heroes who had multiple wives, questioning when exactly the idea of having more than one spouse became labelled as a sin.

Digging into specific passages, Heward-Mills highlighted that although Paul’s writings talk about having just one wife, in the same section, there’s advice to opt for wine over water. He raised a question about why certain teachings are followed more strictly than others.

He also brought up the topic of women in preaching roles, referencing Paul’s instruction that women shouldn’t assume leadership roles in spiritual matters. The Bishop wondered why certain rules from the Bible tend to be disregarded or not as strictly followed.

Following his statements, social media lit up with debates about his views on divorce and polygamy. This has led to a lively exchange of interpretations and opinions on these issues in today’s context.

Watch the video below:

The Bible supports divorce and polygamy – Bishop Dag Heward-Mills says at Give Thyself Wholly conference pic.twitter.com/hWEuU26fP9 — Dennis Adu 'Slymm' (@Dennis_slymm) August 10, 2023

