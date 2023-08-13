Veteran and seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has clocked 70 and decided to throw a lavish party to mark the milestone.

The party to celebrate the Editor of the Insight Newspaper took place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

It was held at Sky Bar in Accra, with scores of loved ones and political figures from all sides in attendance.

The Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare, seasoned lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, New Patriotic Party (NPP) founding member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were present to celebrate Mr Pratt.

Others included both NPP and NDC executives and parliamentarians, former ministers, as well as representatives from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) including General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, and Presidential candidate Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who was also present at the all-white event, took to Facebook to share photos from the memorable gathering.

Check out more photos below: