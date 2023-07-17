Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has recently revealed that a 16-year-old girl was offered to him as a second wife.

According to him, the gesture was a family’s appreciation for helping raise funds for surgery through a publication.

“A grown and well-educated woman, an experienced teacher who fell ill and was admitted to Korle-Bu for several months. Because they had no money for surgery her daughter approached me. And I didn’t have that kind of money. So I used our newspaper to start a campaign and solicit funds for the surgery from the public.

“God being so good, a well-known company in Ghana decided to foot all bills to necessitate the surgery. In three months, the woman got fit. She came with her daughter to thank me,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He went on “One morning when I was getting ready to step out, I had missed some calls, strange calls, when I picked up the call, the woman’s family head told me they were very grateful for my kind gesture and that they have nothing to thank me except for a 16-year-old girl in the family. They wanted to offer her to me as a wife.”

Mr Pratt indicated he had to turn down the offer amidst his state of shock and confusion.

“I was surprised and didn’t know what to do or say. What was I going to tell my wife? I told the man I was married and he asked aint you a man. I told him I am a man but I didn’t want any confusion. The man got angry and told me I’ve insulted and disrespected their family,” he said.

ALSO READ: