It’s been 30 years since President Nana Akufo-Addo lost his former wife, and in line with tradition, an anniversary will be held to honour her memory.

Madam Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, née Saa Nkansah-Gyamenah, passed away on July 13, 1993 over undisclosed causes.

She was married to Mr Akufo-Addo for years and their union bore a daughter.

Late Eleanor Akufo-Addo was a lawyer and the first Ashanti Regional Manager of DHL.

She is a descendant of the Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong and described as beautiful, elegant, gentle and courteous.

Her 30th anniversary will be held at Asante Mampong which is her final resting place.

The ceremony includes a wreath laying at her gravesite followed by a short anniversary service.

The highlight of the event is the commissioning of Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Centre, in her honour.