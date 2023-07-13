A police sergeant has been found dead in a bizarre state while on duty at a checkpoint at the Bia-Tano Forest in the Ahafo region.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande with service number 44986 and was stationed at the Mim police station.

The lifeless body, according to the Police, was found with blood all over him around 8:00 am on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The deceased had his service rifle number 158468 with the safety catch fully open and an empty shell, lying on top of his rifle.

Police at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality revealed that a timber truck driver who was driving on the Kasapin-Bediako highway found the body upon reaching the checkpoint.

A Police Patrol team was dispatched to the scene where his Vivo mobile phone, food wrapped in a polythene bag and his Honda motorbike were retrieved.

The body has since been deposited at Goaso Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

