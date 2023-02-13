A policeman with the Bole District Police Command in the Savannah Region has been killed in a motor accident on the Bole-Bamboi Highway.

The policeman, according to reports, was killed while on patrol duties.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests he died after his motorbike collided with another bike on the highway.

His colleagues rushed him to the Bole Hospital and was referred to the Wenchi Government Hospital, unfortunately, he passed on the way to the hospital.

The body has been deposited at the Wenchi Government Hospital mortuary.