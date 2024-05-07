Weija-Gbawe Member of Parliament (MP), Tina Ayele Mensah, has expressed sorrow over the sudden death of the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Patrick Kumor.

Madam Mensah has attributed the death to Mr Kumor’s removal from office in February 2024, a move she believes was not the best.

The MP claimed it was because the deceased supported her re-election in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

“My late MCE did not do anything to be sacked, but because he supported me, and I lost the primaries that was the only mistake my MCE made.

“How can someone who was adjudged number one MCE at the national and regional levels be sacked? He won several awards due to his performance as MCE. He was replaced without anybody consulting me,” She reportedly told Accra-based Onua TV/FM when she visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

According to the lawmaker, Mr Kumor was not strong enough to bear the news and get over the shock.

“Patrick is not strong like me. If you sack me, I don’t care, but Patrick is not like me. Patrick couldn’t stop thinking about his sack and his blood pressure kept rising. ‘Afei se asa’ (it is finished), Patrick is gone,” she claimed.

