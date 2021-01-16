The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kumor, has commissioned and handed over a new kindergarten block to the Weija Presby School.

This was at a brief but colourful ceremony on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and former Deputy Health Minister, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, was present to grace the ceremony.

As part of her address, she said education is dear to her heart and would do all in her power to ensure that the children are taught in a conducive environment.

Mr Kumor also advised the school authorities to cultivate a maintenance culture in order to keep the infrastructure in good shape at all times.

He further seized the opportunity and pleaded with parents to prioritise investing in their wards’ education for the betterment of their future and the country at large.

“The only legacy a parent or a person can leave for his or her children is quality education,” the MCE noted.

Ahead of the reopening of schools, Mr Kumor, following a break since March 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, assured parents that the assembly has the needed measures in place towards the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Patrick Kumor (Right) handing over the keys.

Nuumo Tetteyfio lll, the Chief Priest of the Weija Traditional Council, thanked the MP, the MCE and the Municipal Assembly for the edifice and asked for more developmental projects for the area.

Charles Odoom, the Municipal Director of Education, also did the same and pledged their commitment to keep it in shape.