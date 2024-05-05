Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor has passed on.

His death was reported on Sunday, April 7, 2024 after a brief illness.

He was among the 25 MCEs whose appointments were recently rescinded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Michael Danquah succeeded Mr. Kumor in his position.

During his tenure, Mr. Kumor initiated numerous projects within the Municipality.

In December 2022, Mr Kumor was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The award was presented to Hon. Kumor (MCE) at the British Council Hall by the Global Executive College (GEC).