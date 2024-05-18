“You were my everything. You were not just my husband, but also my best friend. My supporter, my provider and my teacher. My encourager even in my journey as a religious leader, you helped me.”

These were the words of Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, as she read her heartfelt tribute to her husband.

At a solemn burial service at Ejisu-Onwe, Mrs Kumah could not control her emotions as tears flowed freely from her eyes.

Sharing their journey as a couple, the widow recounted her late husband’s support and investment throughout her education and life.

She also eulogised him for his unwavering support for her religious leadership as lady pastor.

Apostle Kumah highlighted her husband’s unique and forgiving personality coupled with his show of respect for all.

You made me who I am today. I met him in Accra and I had done with my SSSCE. You helped me throughout my education. You invested in me a lot including my education and I passed successfully.

“Despite your investment in my education, you supported me even when I became a lady pastor. You have been my inspiration all my life and have been why I strived to be a better person. You forgave despite the situation,” she mourned.

Despite the heartbreak of his death and a vacuum that can never be filled, the widow vowed not to disappoint her husband.

“You gave me the needed respect in all conditions. You were unique in all your dealings. I will never disappoint you and ensure all your dreams come true,” she added.

ALSO READ: