A 15-year-old girl has lost her life following torrential rains at Jachie in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The teenage girl reportedly died after she collapsed when lightning struck during the torrential rainfall.

The rainstorm according to reports by Kumasi-based OTEC FM collapsed five houses while the roofs of several houses were ripped off.

The Assemblyman for Jachie East Electoral Area, Richard Bimpeh, who confirmed the incident said about 100 residents have been displaced.

Mr Bimpeh has appealed to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and other organisations to as a matter of urgency to come to their aid.