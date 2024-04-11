The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has raised concerns about the lack of progress in solving the murders of some Members of Parliament belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nketia highlighted the alarming trend of violence in Ghanaian politics, stating, “The country is degenerating into a situation where people can kill for power and get away with it.”

Referring to the cases of J.B. Danquah Adu, Ekow Quansah Hayford, and John Kumah, the outspoken politician alleged that all said MPs were killed under mysterious circumstances.

“We have J.B. Danquah Adu (MP for Abuakwa North) who was stabbed to death in his bedroom. Then Ekow Quansah Hayford (MP for Mfantseman) was shot on a highway. All we heard of his matter was that his wife should take his place. And this current one, John Kumah (MP for Ejisu). After his death, we’ve had someone go on a TV station claiming that he was poisoned. This individual mentioned the name of the hotel where he ate the food and the person who served the food and bragged that he was available to testify to all the claims he was making.

“This individual is walking, nothing has happened, no hotel manager has been apprehended and NPP is approaching this as if they are just filling the vacancy and nothing else,” he said on Wednesday.

Expressing frustration over the lack of closure in these cases, Mr Nketia criticized the authorities for failing to apprehend the perpetrators.

He called for urgent action from the police and demanded transparency in the investigation process.

The NDC Chairman called on the police to address the nation and provide updates on the progress of the investigations into these deaths. He urged the government to prioritize the safety of elected officials and ensure that such heinous crimes do not go unpunished.

“This is a critical issue, the police should be addressing the nation, as to the steps they are taking. We haven’t heard anything so far. We haven’t heard anything about how they are proceeding to find the killers of the Mfantseman MP. For J.B. Danquah Adu’s case, the state withdrew the case and there was a public outcry they claimed they were investigating the issue, at some point they said the laptop of the doctor who carried out the post-mortem had been stolen, such cock and bull stories. About three MPs have been killed and all that we hear is that their wives have been rehabilitated into parliament to replace their husbands. Is that where our democracy is moving?” he quizzed.

