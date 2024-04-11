Women pray near a Muslim shrine in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir. | EPA

Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Fitr – which means “festival of the breaking of the fast” – is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting for many adults, as well as spiritual reflection and prayer.

EPA Women sitting on the grass with white dome in the background in Srinagar, Indian-administered KashmirEPA/ Women pray near a Muslim shrine in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Reuters A boy standing ds in the middle of a crowd of people praying in the prostration position in Nairobi, Kenya.Reuters/ A boy stands in the middle of a crowd of people praying in Nairobi, Kenya.

EPA People inside a bakery, with a sign saying 'Eid Mubarak' in Rotterdam, the NetherlandsEPA/ In Rotterdam, the Netherlands, people buy sweets in a bakery as part of the celebrations.

EPA Worshippers praying outside Central Sobornaya Mosque, Moscow RussiaEPA/ In the Russian capital, Moscow, worshippers pray outside the Central Sobornaya Mosque.

EPA People on motorbikes and on top of of a truck celebrating in Jakarta, IndonesiaEPA/ Here, thousands are celebrating on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reuters People gathered under balloons in the colours of the Palestinian flag in at the village of Abu Sir, in the Giza Governorate, Egypt.Reuters/ In Egypt, people gathered under balloons in the colours of the Palestinian flag in a show of support for fellow Muslims caught in the Gaza war.

Reuters Aerial view of people praying in front of prayer rug in Rafah, the Gaza Strip.Reuters/ In Gaza itself, Palestinians gathered for prayers in the southern town of Rafah which Israel has promised to attack as part of its stated aim of eliminating Hamas.

Reuters Two people posing while a third takes a picture of them in front of the golden dome of al-Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem.Reuters/ At al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem – the third holiest site in Islam – worshippers took pictures.

Reuters Two women take cover under an umbrella, wearing masks, in Manila, Philippines.Reuters/ Women take cover under an umbrella in Manila, the Philippines.

EPA A man holding balloons in different colours in Karachi, Pakistan.EPA/ A man sells balloons during celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan.

PA Media A family take a selfie with an observation wheel in the background, Cambridge, UK.PA Media/ A family take a selfie in Cambridge, UK.

EPA Muslims gathered on a square in Naples, Italy.EPA/ Worshippers gathered in Naples, Italy.

Reuters Drone view of worshippers attending prayers in Tirana, AlbaniaReuters/ Thousands knelt in prayer in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania.

