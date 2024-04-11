Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar.
Eid al-Fitr – which means “festival of the breaking of the fast” – is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting for many adults, as well as spiritual reflection and prayer.
EPA/ Women pray near a Muslim shrine in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Reuters/ A boy stands in the middle of a crowd of people praying in Nairobi, Kenya.
EPA/ In Rotterdam, the Netherlands, people buy sweets in a bakery as part of the celebrations.
EPA/ In the Russian capital, Moscow, worshippers pray outside the Central Sobornaya Mosque.
EPA/ Here, thousands are celebrating on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Reuters/ In Egypt, people gathered under balloons in the colours of the Palestinian flag in a show of support for fellow Muslims caught in the Gaza war.
Reuters/ In Gaza itself, Palestinians gathered for prayers in the southern town of Rafah which Israel has promised to attack as part of its stated aim of eliminating Hamas.
Reuters/ At al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem – the third holiest site in Islam – worshippers took pictures.
Reuters/ Women take cover under an umbrella in Manila, the Philippines.
EPA/ A man sells balloons during celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan.
PA Media/ A family take a selfie in Cambridge, UK.
EPA/ Worshippers gathered in Naples, Italy.
Reuters/ Thousands knelt in prayer in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania.
