The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has admonished Muslim youth to exercise restraint during the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations to minimise the risk of undesired road traffic accidents and other traumatic occurrences.

In a press statement to mark the celebration, the Association prayed the Muslim community to have a restful celebration.

“GMA congratulates you on the successful completion of this key pillar of Islam and hopes you have a joyous, restful and uneventful celebration,” the Association stated.

The Eid-Ul-Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month on the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated to show gratitude to Allah for the help and strength he gave Muslims throughout the month of Ramadan to help them practice self-control.

On this auspicious day, the GMA expressed their goodwill to Muslims for their successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire membership of the Ghana Medical Association we extend our felicitations to our Muslim doctors, all Muslim health workers and the entire Muslim community as a whole on this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.”