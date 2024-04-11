The Ghana Export – Import Bank (GEXIM) has organised its maiden Iftar at the Bank’s headquarters at the African Trade House in Accra.

The Iftar was part of activities organised by the bank to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The Iftar was attended by several notable personalities from the public and private sectors, leaders of the Ghanaian Islamic community, GEXIM Muslim staff members, Executive Management, and Muslim clients of the bank as well as representatives of other banks and financial institutions.

They included management and staff of the Agricultural Development Bank led by the Managing Director, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, Management and staff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and management and staff of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

Also in attendance were staff of Bank of Ghana, Stanbic Bank Ghana and Ghana Commodity Exchange.

Imam Mutala, from Talal Fatal Mosque in Accra led the Iftar and Magrib prayers which were followed by a brief and inspiring sermon on religious tolerance and unity in diversity.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM, responsible for Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer indicated that the bank was organising its maiden Iftar to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr in the spirit of fostering unity, togetherness, and appreciating the unique diversity of the Bank’s Muslim clients and staff.

She emphasised, “On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM, I wish to thank all of you for spending this important evening with us. I feel privileged to be representing Executive Management at our first Iftar. Ramadan is a period of spiritual rejuvenation that promotes a heightened focus on devotion to guidance and blessings from Allah. Religious tolerance is a vital tool for national development and an essential element of a peaceful nation, where people from different religions, beliefs, and cultures can coexist peacefully without discrimination. At GEXIM, we are committed to promoting religious tolerance and also leveraging it to achieve our mandate in facilitating Ghana’s international trade”.

GEXIM also hosted the “Eid Mart Tuesday Market” on Tuesday April 9, 2024 and Wednesday April 10, 2024 at the forecourt of the Africa Trade House from 8am to 8pm daily to commemorate this year’s Eid Al Fitr celebration. “Eid Mart Tuesday Market” is a special edition of the Bank’s popular Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair dubbed Tuesday Market.

“Eid Mart Tuesday Market” provided a platform to showcase various top-quality Made-In-Ghana products at unbeatable prices.

Some of the very unique, and authentic products exhibited were food and ingredients, beverages, skin and beauty care products, textiles, apparel, garments, leather footwear, slippers, and many others.