The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Thursday April 11,2024 led the Eid prayer at the Independence Square.

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Also present at the event was President Akufo-Addo, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Member of the Council of State ,Hon. Alhaji Suleiman Yirimea, Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Deputy Minister of Transport,Hon.Hassan S. Tampuli and others.

Delivering his message, the Chief Imam urged Muslims to remain disciplined and desist from any act that will disrupt the country’s peace.

Check out some photos captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei at the Black Star Square

President Akufo-Addo

