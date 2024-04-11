The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if the government does not as a matter of urgency release their research grants.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Association gave government a one-week ultimatum to meet their demands.

“We call on the government to increase the funding for graduate students and ensure that we’re adequately resourced.

“We demand a response from the government within a week. In the absence of that, we will organize nationwide demonstrations and further press conferences to highlight our grievances.”

“We wish to express our profound dissatisfaction with the persistent delays in the disbursement of research grants by the Scholarship Secretariat. Despite the repeated assurances, the crucial financial assistance required for our research endeavours remains elusive.”

Addressing the gathering, the President of the University of Ghana Chapter for GRASAG, Claudius Angsongna lamented the delay is affecting academic activities.

“For approximately three years now, GRASAG members have been deprived of any governmental support to conduct research. We implore the director of the Scholarship Secretariat to promptly address the issue to fulfil the obligations of graduate students. Graduate students are neglected, and we’re suffering,” he said.

The Association’s leadership emphasised that the grants contribute significantly in their research endeavours and overall academic development.

