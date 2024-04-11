The Paramount chief for Bole traditional area, Bolewura Kutugefeso Abdulai Isahaku has called for peace in the area after confusion broke out at an Eid prayer ground on Wednesday.

The Bolewura has emphasised the need for peace and harmony, especially after 30 days fasting and prayers.

To prevent a re-occurrence of chaos, the Bole Traditional Council has in a letter announced the introduction of a second Eid prayer grounds.

The decision according to the Council was taken in consultation with the Bole Chief Imam, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed.

The new ground is the St Kizito ‘A’ Junior High School in the Mempeasem Electoral Area to complement the traditional ground on Gbenfu road.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Mempeasem, Mr Peace says calm has been restored with many at home preparing food to be shared with friends and loved ones.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ: