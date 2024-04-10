Confusion on Wednesday afternoon broke out at a prayer ground in Bole where Muslims had gathered to climax their 30-day Ramadan fasting.

The prayer session was reportedly interrupted by some members of the Sakpari clan over reasons yet-to established.

Adom News’ regional correspondent, Rebecca Nantoma reported that, Muslims who were praying fled for their lives living their mats, clothes and slippers on the prayer grounds.

The timely intervention of personnel from the Formed Police Unit(FPU) and other security agencies saved the situation and calm was restored.

