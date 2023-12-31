The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to grant the Muslims in Ghana an additional Eid holiday if elected in 2024.

He expressed concern about some Muslims missing out on the public holiday at the end of Ramadan due to the 29 or 30-day rule for moon sightings.

Mr Mahama, addressing the 63rd Annual National Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Friday, December 29, stated that he would ensure this adjustment doesn’t adversely affect productivity.

He emphasised the intention to modify the Public Holidays Act to maintain the same number of public holidays per year in Ghana.

“We aim to address the issue where some of our Muslim community members are unable to enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan due to the 29 or 30-day rule for sighting the moon.”

“To do this, we will introduce an additional holiday to the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. We will, however, ensure that this does not affect productivity by modifying the Public Holidays Act so that Ghana continues to have the same number of public holidays per year.”

