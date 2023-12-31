Popular Ghanaian actor, Too Sweet Annan, has officially entered into matrimony with his long-time girlfriend, Msflava, in a splendid wedding ceremony held in Accra.

The 38-year-old producer, who has been in a relationship with Msflava for a considerable period, seized the opportunity to formalize their union.

The marriage ceremony was graced by prominent personalities in the entertainment industry, including Kalybos, Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Ruth Kadiri and musician Okyeame Kwame.

During the exchange of wedding vows, Too Sweet Annan expressed, “From this day forward, there is no other woman upon whom I wish to gaze, hold, touch, or love. So help me God.”

His wife, Msflava also pledged to remain faithful to her husband and not engage in extramarital affairs with any other man.

“At this moment, I declare with my mouth and pledge with my heart to you that from this day forward, there is no other man upon whom I wish to gaze, hold, touch, or love than you. And I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” she affirmed.

Too Sweet Annan’s marriage adds to the growing list of celebrities who have tied the knot in 2023, with the latest being Kalybos.

