Ghanaian filmmaker, Toosweet Annan and his media sweetheart, Msflava were full of excitement when they solemnized their union.

But behind closed doors, the couple has had their fair share of troubles.

Giving a testimony in church following their wedding on Saturday, December 30, 2023, Msflava revealed she was tempted to call it quit along the line.

She added that, they have been on and off for three years and she only decided to persevere on the advice of her pastor.

“Even with this wedding, we set the date, changed it because things weren’t adding up, but in all we have done it. I was trying to leave but my pastor urged me to stick with him.”

She described her husband as a good man whose positive traits influenced her decision to continue their journey together.

Nonetheless, she was happy to be Mrs Annan, adding that their union was destined to come to pass.