Popular Ghollywood actor, Toosweet Annan, has grabbed the attention of his fans after debuting a new look.

Toosweet showed off his fierce personality with a new blonde look, a photo he posted on social media captured.

The on-screen sweetheart, who had in the last two days wore black hair, set a new trend for daring industry colleagues.

In the photos he posted, he wore a white Kaftan, which exposed his radiant copper-dyed hair, while completing his look with sunglasses.

His fans have complimented his swag, and many, who were left speechless, simply left fire emojis in his comment section.