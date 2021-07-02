Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has issued a stern warning to Agbogbloshie market traders relocated to Adjen Kotoku not to dream of coming back.

He stated unequivocally that they will meet them with stiff opposition if they plan to return to the now-demolished Agbogbloshie onion market.

Mr Quartey’s warning comes after some of the traders, who have refused to relocate, clashed with security personnel.

The scrap dealers claimed they were not part of the negotiations to move them to Adjen Kotoku. The police had to fire tear gas and warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, the Greater Accra Minister said they are not perturbed about the threat.

He indicated that there were some criminal elements that wanted to take advantage of the situation to mar the operation

“There won’t be any opportunity for anyone to come back. If they come 20 times, we will move them 100 times. We are not backing down,” the Minister stressed.

Mr Quartey said they were committed to decongesting Accra, therefore, the Accra Must Work Campaign will not be a nine-day wonder.