Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari and her daughters, always give fans and followers a moment to cherish and this video is no exception.

The mother of four, who always seems to be basking in the joy of motherhood, has once again given a glimpse of the happiness in her home.

This was after her daughters could not hide their joy after they sighted her movie deranged on TV.

In the video, two of her kids were seen standing in front of a big TV set and upon seeing the actress appear on the screen, they touched the screen obviously in a bid to hold her as they jump around.

Miss Buari took to her Instagram page to post the video captioned: **DERANGED** vibes. 😍🥰.

Her post has since generated endless praises for the family as many express their admiration for the bond that exists among them.

Watch the video attached below: