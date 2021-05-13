Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is basking in the joy of motherhood her four children are making her experience.

She has shared a video detailing how her four daughters lined up to give her a special Mothers’ Day gift to celebrate her.

The last born, for instance, is seen kissing her mother deeply and cheerfully saying “Happy Mothers’ Day mummy”.

READ ALSO:

The laughter that followed her message to the mother was so heartwarming.

She indicated in the caption that having her four children is her greatest blessing. She added that they spent just a few moments in her tummy but will be in her heart forever.

The video has garnered massive responses from her fans with many praising them.