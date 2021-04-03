Famous Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has delivered impressive photos donning deluxe outfit she rocked to her sister, Samera Buari’s 90s themed birthday party.

The actress’ sister celebrated her new age in March and she turned time’s wings back to the 90s with her birthday party.

Family and friends, who showed up at her party to celebrate her special day, had to rock outfits set in the 90s.

The actress blessed the timelines of her followers with her flawless beauty in stunning photos on social media.

She splashed her Instagram page with multiple snaps donning a deluxe design for her sister’s 90s themed party.

Captioning one of the photos, she said, ”about @samera_buari lit 90s themed party.”

In a subsequent post, she shared photos from the party, flaunting her curves and pretty face.

1