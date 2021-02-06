Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has sadly lost her step-mother.

Popularly known as Auntie Betty, she was loved by many of the actress’ colleague celebrities. This was evident in the many condolences on social media.

The news of the death of Auntie Betty was shared by her children on their individual Instagram pages with many mourning with them.

READ ALSO:

The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement with a picture of Aunty Betty captioned: “My heart is in shreds…All I want to do is cry and scream and just let it all out cos it’s killing me inside. I don’t even want to RIP cos I can’t believe you’re gone. Noooooooo…. 😭😭😭.”

After the actress and her other siblings shared the sad news, some Ghanaian celebrities took to the comment section to mourn with them.

Below are screenshots of celebrities who reacted: