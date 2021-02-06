President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Ďowuona IV, has died.

JoyNews’ sources indicate that the Osu Mantse died on Friday evening.

Available information indicates that the chief was on his way home when he had some health complications.

He was rushed to Cocoa Clinic where he died around 10:pm. The Osu Chief passed away at age 57.

He was born at Adabraka, Accra, into the Dowuona royal family of Osu in 1963.

He was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.

Born Michael Nii Okwei Dowuona-Owoo, the chief was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and was later re-elected in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.