Actress Nadia Buari is one Ghanaian celebrity who has developed the reputation of keeping her personal issues close to her chest.

In spite of her huge popularity as a movie star, she has managed to keep her family life very private and away from the prying eyes of the media.

All we know about her partner is his complexion and that they have four children.

What we don’t and have never seen are the faces of her children and her husband.

The closest we have come is the back of their heads.

However, in a recent video posted by the actress on her Instagram page, she led her 4.6 million followers on a family moment of mama, daddy and one of their kids.

The video had Mummy and daddy on the floor with their legs intertwined as they were being recorded by one of their daughters.

Watch video below: