Ghanaians recently woke up to videos and photos of a man who looked just like late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The said man’s complexion, stature, mannerisms, and everything are just like that of the former president who was recently laid to rest.

To make the public even more confused, the young man was constantly in the company of the late former president’s son, Kimathi, at the Conference Center where Mr Rawlings’ funeral was held.

Given the striking resemblance in the video, it generated rumour that the man in question could be one of Rawlings’ children.

It has, however, been discovered that the man is a good friend of Kimathi and nothing more than that.

Former Daily Graphic reporter, Mabel Aku Baneseh, has explained on his Facebook page that the young man is an Indian and not from Israel as widely reported.

The revelation has sparked massive reactions on social media with many people saying they aren’t convinced by the explanation.