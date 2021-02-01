Despite the surge in the cases of COVID-19 in the country, and government’s subsequent reintroduction of restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties until further notice, schools have still not been closed.

According to President Nana Alufo-Addo, the situation in the various schools is being monitored for an appropriate response to be taken, despite a few cases being recorded since reopening schools on January 15.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking to the nation for the 23rd time in the special televised COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 31, explained that the decision not to shut down schools was due to the few COVID-19 cases recorded so far.

He, however, urged school authorities to enforce strictly the COVID-19 safety protocols provided by the Ghana Education Service.

He assured that the Ghana Health Service will continue its surveillance in schools to help contain the spread of the virus.

“We should all understand that our current situation could get very dire if efforts are not made, both on the part of the government and by you, the citizenry, to help contain the virus,” he said in his broadcast.