In a video fast circulating on the internet, a young man, who looks a lot like late ex-President Jerry Rawlings, has attracted attention.

The young man, whose identity is not immediately known, was spotted at the funeral of the late Statesman.

Clad in a black outfit, he was in the company of Mr Rawlings’ son, Kimathi. They came out of a black car and made their way to the funeral grounds.

The young man had the same physique as the late Mr Rawlings. The only difference is the grey hair. The video has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

The ex-soldier and first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a three-day state mourning.

ALSO READ:

A Catholic Requiem Mass and a vigil were held in his honour on Sunday, January 24 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and Air Force Officers Mess, all in Accra respectively.

Watch the video attached below: