Abigail Mawutor Rawlings, a woman who claims to be the first daughter of late ex-President Jerry Rawlings, has revealed why she never got close to him.

According to the 52-year-old woman, she never got to know of who her father was until about 18 years ago.

Though most people have over the years testified of the striking resemblance with the late first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, she never had any confirmation from anybody.

Narrating the struggles of her birth on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Madam Mawutor said the identity of her father was finally confirmed on March 2, 2002.

“I really wanted to meet him and just talk with him just for that closure but he never gave the opportunity but always sent people to me and even offered to compensate the new man my mother married,” she narrated.

Though she explained Mr Rawlings always sent people to look for her, she never had the opportunity to meet him face-to-face.

“One Dr Dzokoto, Segbede and Zegbenu were all people he sent to me and though I sent messages through them, they yielded no results and I can’t really tell what the hindrance was,” she said.

Madam Mawutor further noted Mr Rawlings’ family was aware of her existence, a situation she claimed brought division.

Listen to the audio attached above: