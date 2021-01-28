It was my wish to lead my father, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings to Christ before his death, says his alleged first daughter, Abigail Mawutor.

Though Mr Rawlings was known to be a Catholic and worshipped at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka in Accra, his religious principles and faith were not known publicly.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Madam Mawutor indicated it was a major thing she wanted to do for the late Statesman.

Sadly, her wish never came to fruition as she never had the opportunity to meet her 73-year-old ‘father’ who died on November 12, 2020.

ALSO READ:

“All my efforts to see him were to preach the salvation message. I wanted him to have a great relationship with Christ because a lot of things were not going on well and I am convinced things could have gotten better if I had seen him,” she said.