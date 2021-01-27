Home Photo Gallery Photos from former President Jerry John Rawlings’ burial service Photo GalleryTrending Photo Photos from former President Jerry John Rawlings’ burial service SOURCEGhana | Adomonline.com | Gershon Mortey January 27, 2021 9:23 pm Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print The state funeral of Ghana’s longest-serving leader, Jerry John Rawlings, has taken place in Accra.He died in November at the age of 73. The funeral ceremony was held at the Independence Square in Accra. Photos below: Agokansie - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Open Defecation: Tinkonhene calls for support to eradicate menace - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Human skull found on top of coffin at a carpentry shop in Mim - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Damongo police arrest 28 persons for breaking rules - Adom TV News (27-1 -1) Tripper truck motorbike rider to death injures another - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Suspected highway robber gunned down two others arrested in Accra - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Kpessa-Whyte, Asiedu Nketiah to testify for JM - Adom TV News (27-1-21) Late Fmr. President buried at Burma Camp Military Cemetery in Accra - Adom TV News (27-1-21)