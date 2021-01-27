Abigail Rawlings Mawutor, the 52-year-old woman, claiming to be the first daughter of former President Rawlings, has revealed her real name.

According to her, right after her late mother disclosed to her that the late president was her real father, she changed her name to Rawlings.

The name she said was Abigail Amehem but she was forced to change it quickly to Abigail Mawutor Rawlings.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, the woman, who desperately patrolled the premises of the Accra International Conference Centre to see the body of Mr Rawlings, said she later informed the family about her change of name.

READ ALSO:

She said she really needed that opportunity after the hustle and bustle of getting to know who her real father was.

“My real name is Abigail Amehem. After I had asked my late mum about who my father was and all the stress I went through finally in 2002 on 2nd March, my mother told me the truth and I believed that J.J. was indeed my father.

“As soon as I heard that Rawlings was my father, I took his surname upon me and I visited the family to inform them and they welcomed me,” she said.

She noted that even after knowing who her real father was, she couldn’t meet him till his demise.