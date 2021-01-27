Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said a powerful prayer for late President Jerry John Rawlings’s children.

He prayed for the wife, the children and the entire family that God the Father of the fatherless, will father the children; the husband of widows will comfort Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

He asked God to remember them for good and not for evil.

“Shield them, comfort them, protect them, deliver them, guide them; and let none at his departure face any life-threatening situations,” he prayed to God.

“Help them to make sense of the unanswered questions in their minds,” he prayed.