A 52-year-old woman, claiming to be the first daughter of former President Rawlings, has revealed why she wanted to see the body of the late Mr Rawlings.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Abigail Rawlings Mawutor said she wanted to get close to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her siblings.

“I was shocked when they prevented me from seeing the body of my father. I wanted to enter forcefully and see his body because I wanted to get close to my mother, Nana Konadu because she is also my mother and also get close to my siblings who were all seated inside,” she said.

The woman, who was desperately patrolling the premises of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), said she was very hurt when she was disallowed from entering the AICC to see the mortal remains of her father but had to remain calm because of the love she has for him.