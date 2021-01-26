A former National Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has expressed disappointment in wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Madam Desoso’s disappointment stems from what she says is poor funeral planning for the late former president.

According to her, the former leader deserved more than is being given him as a state burial.

She told Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem host, C. J. Forson that she wasn’t pleased with the way and manner Mr Rawlings funeral was being managed.

She blamed Nana Konadu for hijacking the funeral and allowing President Akufo-Addo to conduct a poor funeral, knowing very well the late former President’s tribe.

READ ALSO:

“I am very sad and angry at the same time. We went to the AICC to file past the body of my father and what I saw was appalling. We all know Rawlings comes from the Volta Region but we didn’t see any Anlo chiefs around to at least perform any rites.

Our father’s funeral has been poorly managed. Sir John died before Rawlings so I’m wondering why Konadu and Akufo-Addo would rush to bury the latter,” she questioned.

She sent a strong message to Mrs Rawlings, blaming her of ignoring the NDC in the funeral planning process.

“Konadu, I want you to know that you are not the only family member Rawlings has. He is our founder and it is best that we are part of the planning,” she blurted out.

Madam Anita has also blamed Mrs Rawlings of selling her late husband to his enemy.

“Since Konadu has decided to hijack the funeral, she should take him and do whatever she wants to do with him,” she said angrily.

On Tuesday, January 26, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, together with their wives, paid their last respects to the late former President.

The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.