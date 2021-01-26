Former first couple, the Rawlings, were almost always together at public gatherings and state functions, proving their love for each other.

So fond were they of each other that many considered the Rawlings-Konadu love as the true definition of the celebrity couple.

They gave off sparks of their love and affection for each other anytime they stepped out together.

One thing that also kept the power couple bonded and loved by all and sundry was their dance moves at events.

READ ALSO:

The couple was always on hand to show off their dancing skills on the dancefloor anything the opportunity presented itself.

Below, we bring you three times J. J. and Konadu showed off their dance moves for all to see.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020 after a very short illness.

A state funeral in his honour is currently ongoing at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

Watch videos below: