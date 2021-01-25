The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the government to place restrictions on social activities such as parties, church services and funerals following the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The GMA has said in a statement on Monday, January 25, 2020, that the President should reintroduce the restrictions following the surge in the cases.

They also want the government to restrict the number of people attending the state funeral of the late Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other news media platforms.

“The government should, as a matter of urgency, restrict social activities such as parties, church services, funerals, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature.

“The market should be regulated and as much as possible restricted. Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral of the late H.E. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other news media platforms,” the GMA’s statement, signed by its President Dr Frank Ankobea and General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson, said among other things.

