The paying of last respects to former President Jerry John Rawlings began this morning at the Accra International Conference Centre where his body has been laid-in-state.

Heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties and the general public have been allowed to view the body of the former leader beginning today.

On Tuesday, January 26, the President and the Vice-President, their respective spouses and other high ranking members from the Judiciary and the Legislature, will also get the opportunity to file past the body of the former statesman.

On Sunday, a Catholic Requiem mass was held for the departed former leader.