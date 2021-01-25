Daughter of late Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, says she and her siblings could not spend enough time with their late father because of the position he held and what he stood for as a leader.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, however, admitted during a round-table discussion at a vigil held in his honour that although their time together was always short every encounter had its significance.

“At the time there wasn’t much stability, there was a threat to his life at some point and he didn’t want us to be a part of that, so he felt that if we lived in a separate location it kind of decreases the risk.

“He also didn’t want us to grow up in airs of superiority by virtue of living in the Castle, it was just to give us a life as normal as possible.

“We didn’t see him as often, but when we did there was always something, he wanted to impact so much knowledge; teaching me and my siblings how to drive before our feet could even touch the gas pedal, teaching us how to drive the model plane, and to ride our bicycles,” she said.

The vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in honour of the late Mr Rawlings.

Earlier, a Catholic Requiem mass was held for the statesman as part of four days of funeral rites.

The vigil was attended by the family of Mr Rawlings, government officials, members of the two major political parties, and other dignitaries.

The former president left behind a wife, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and four children.